Plea in Delhi HC for action against those who beat up litigants, cops during district court strike

The petition has further claimed that the continuing strike in district courts is disrupting judicial proceedings in the subordinate courts.

Published: 13th November 2019 03:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers shout slogans against Delhi Police during a protest as they block a road outiside Tis Hazari Court in New Delhi. | (File | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A plea has been moved in the Delhi High Court seeking action against those advocates who allegedly beat up litigants, cops and general public during the strike in district courts after a clash between lawyers and the police.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar said on Wednesday that issues between the police and lawyers were being resolved at present and listed the matter for hearing on February 11, 2020.

The PIL by Ajay Gautam, a social activist, has alleged that protesting lawyers stopped litigants from entering court premises to attend their cases in which advocates engaged by them were not appearing due to the strike.

The petition has further claimed that the continuing strike in district courts is disrupting judicial proceedings in the subordinate courts.

