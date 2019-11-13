Students protest ‘brutal’ police attack on JNU counterparts   

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scores of students from various institutions in the city on Tuesday protested against the “brutal” police attack on their JNU counterparts who demonstrated outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) office on Monday in the wake of the steep hike in their hostel fees.



The protesters raised slogans against the “commercialisation” of education and the police’s intervention in “democratic” protests of students.



On Monday, thousands of JNU students clashed with police as their protest over fee hike on the varsity’s convocation day escalated.



On Tuesday, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, which they claimed has provisions for fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.



Shreya Singh, the secretary of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), said the new hostel manual will disrupt the financial life of around 50 per cent JNU students who belong to economically weaker sections and depend on a `2,500 grant under the means-cum-merit scheme.



“The Delhi Police brutally attacked the protesting JNU students. Their intervention in the democratic protest was uncalled for,” she said.



“JNU is one of the few affordable institutions. The provision of fee hike is the most dangerous part,” said Suman from the AIDSO.



