Home Cities Delhi

Students protest ‘brutal’ police attack on JNU counterparts   

The protesters raised slogans against the 'commercialisation' of education and the police’s intervention in 'democratic' protests of students.

Published: 13th November 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th November 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnal stand outside the Jawahar lal Nehru university.

Police personnal stand outside the Jawahar lal Nehru university. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scores of students from various institutions in the city on Tuesday protested against the “brutal” police attack on their JNU counterparts who demonstrated outside the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) office on Monday in the wake of the steep hike in their hostel fees.

The protesters raised slogans against the “commercialisation” of education and the police’s intervention in “democratic” protests of students.

ALSO READ | JNU protest: Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh ’s silence angers students

On Monday, thousands of JNU students clashed with police as their protest over fee hike on the varsity’s convocation day escalated.

On Tuesday, the protesters demanded the withdrawal of the draft hostel manual, which they claimed has provisions for fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

ALSO READ: Female journalists manhandled at JNU students' protest

Shreya Singh, the secretary of All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), said the new hostel manual will disrupt the financial life of around 50 per cent JNU students who belong to economically weaker sections and depend on a `2,500 grant under the means-cum-merit scheme.

“The Delhi Police brutally attacked the protesting JNU students. Their intervention in the democratic protest was uncalled for,” she said. 

“JNU is one of the few affordable institutions. The provision of fee hike is the most dangerous part,” said Suman from the AIDSO.    

(With agency inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU AICTE JNU Protests JNU Fee Hike
India Matters
Nationalist Congress Party leader Ajit Pawar (File photo| PTI)
How NCP leader Ajit Pawar's phone call led Governor to recommend President’s rule
Prathyusha and her husband visit the mahal committee members of Idivetty Jumamasjid at Palery in Perambra after the marriage ceremony on Sunday. | (Photo | Amiya Meethal/ENS)
Muslims in Kerala postpone Nabi day festivities, celebrate Hindu girl's marriage
The dumping yard in Domlur that was converted into the Ajja-Ajji Park. (Photo | Express)
In just two years, residents turn Bengaluru dump yard into park for senior citizens
Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan (File Photo | PTI)
US man kills wife over her liking for Hrithik Roshan, hangs himself

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The cow’s daily visit brought publicity to my shop.
This cloth store's sales increased, thanks to a cow!
India vs Bangladesh Preview: Pink Ball Test, Championship, records and more
Gallery
PUBG pits marooned characters against each another in a virtual fight to the death, and has become one of the world's most popular mobile games. Let us take a look at the gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India.
Guns, Chicken Dinner and Murder: Gruesome crimes committed by PUBG addicts in India
Hundreds of students protested near the Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Monday against the administration's 'anti-students' policy. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Water cannons to broken barricades: Delhi Police, JNU students clash as protests over fee hike turn violent
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp