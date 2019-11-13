Woman found dead at OYO hotel room in Delhi

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A 33-year-old woman was found dead at an OYO hotel room in north Delhi's Alipur.

At around 10.30 a.m. on Tuesday, the woman, a resident of Khera Kalan, was found in her room by the hotel staffers who thought her to be unconscious and informed the police. But when the police took her to a hospital, the doctors there declared her to be dead.

The room was booked by her and accused Vicky Mann (21), a resident of Alipur. Police said they booked the hotel room to celebrate the accused's birthday.

During the celebration, both consumed alcohol and had an altercation. Mann attacked the victim and escaped from the hotel.

The accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway, said Alipur SHO Sunil Kumar.