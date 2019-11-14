Delhi BJP plans to ‘attack’ each AAP MLA on freebies

Parvez Sultan By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Finding it difficult to counter various welfare schemes offered by the ruling AAP, the state BJP has decided to ‘attack’ each AAP MLA individually in their respective constituencies in the run-up to the Assembly elections next year.

In the weekly meetings of Delhi BJP office-bearers on Wednesday, the state leadership resolved to hold regular protests against AAP legislators and highlight their local issues, which they had allegedly failed to address.



“The party workers and state functionaries have been directed to gherao MLAs in their areas and question them about schemes and work, they had promised. This will help us to draw people attention towards their failure and expose them as the AAP government had miserably failed; particularly on two fronts-transport and health,” said a senior party member.

Party vice president Dushyant Kumar Gautam, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta, and former chief of the state unit Satish Upadhyay were present in the meeting.

Later, in the evening, working BJP president JP Nadda met three general secretaries of Delhi BJP, seven MPs and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel at party’s central headquarters to discuss poll-preparations.