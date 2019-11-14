Home Cities Delhi

Coaches on older Delhi metro lines to be fitted with new seats, digital screens

The Delhi Metro Red Line coaches were procured in 2002 and have completed more than 15 years of their 30-year life cycle.

Published: 14th November 2019 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th November 2019 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

This will also be done for the other older lines, including the Blue Line, with the coaches getting new seats and digital screens.

By Rahiba R. Parveen
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With renovation of stations on the Red Line having begun, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has decided to also refurbish the train coaches used in the line.

The interiors of the coaches would be brought on a par with that of coaches used in the new metro lines, such as the Magenta and Pink lines.

The Red Line coaches were procured in 2002 and have completed more than 15 years of their 30-year life cycle.

“The contract of 70 trains of four-coach formation, with a total of 280 coaches, is now prepared for major overhaul as part of mid-life refurbishment... All will be provided with a fresh layer of special water-base paint,” a DMRC spokesperson told The Morning Standard. 

The refurbishment will included floor repair and replacement, gangway overhauling, and secondary suspension replacement, with the work estimated to be completed in 20-24 months.

“Forty of the coaches need major attention to their floor. The same is being planned with the help of the original car builder. There are a total of 420 number of gangways (partition area between two coaches) in 70 trains. All of these will go for overhauling, which includes 100 per cent fabric/bellow replacement, and cleaning to provide a smooth ride to passengers,” the official added.

“There are a total of 1,120 secondary suspensions in 70 trains. All these suspensions are planned to be replaced.”

Meanwhile, the DMRC will start selling India International Trade Fair entry tickets for the Business Days (November 14 to 18) and General Public Days (November 19 to 27). The tickets will be available at 66 select metro stations.

Contract awarded

The first civil contract of Phase IV of Delhi Metro has been awarded for construction of a portion of the Janakpuri West – R K Ashram Marg corridor, the DMRC said on Wednesday.

