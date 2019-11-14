Early admission to nurseries in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Admission to nurseries in private schools in Delhi will begin on November 29, a fortnight before the usual schedule. According to a schedule for the admission process released by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), the last date of submitting application forms is December 27.
The first and second lists of selected children will be out on January 24 and February 12, respectively. The process will conclude on March 16.
NEW DELHI: Admission to nurseries in private schools in Delhi will begin on November 29, a fortnight before the usual schedule. According to a schedule for the admission process released by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), the last date of submitting application forms is December 27.
O
P
E
N
Comments
Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.
The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.
Latest
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar
FCRA case: SC issues notice to Anand Grover, Indira Jaising on CBI plea against HC order
Delhi court defers judgement in Muzaffarpur shelter home case due to lawyers' strike
Motorola launches foldable 'Razr' for USD 1,500, coming to India soon
After failure of 'Vikram' lander, India may again attempt soft landing on Moon next November
Markets open for longer hours, public transport back on roads in Srinagar