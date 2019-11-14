Early admission to nurseries in Delhi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Admission to nurseries in private schools in Delhi will begin on November 29, a fortnight before the usual schedule. According to a schedule for the admission process released by the Delhi government’s Directorate of Education (DoE), the last date of submitting application forms is December 27.



The first and second lists of selected children will be out on January 24 and February 12, respectively. The process will conclude on March 16.