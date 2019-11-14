North Delhi Municipal Corporation to urbanise 33 villages

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As a part of central government’s decision to regularise unauthorised colonies, 33 rural villages under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation have been declared urban as per the DMC Act 1957.



There are 81 villages under the MCDs, in which 33 are under North MCD including — Qutubgarh, Jaunti, Rani Khera and seven more in North West district while Narela Mamurpur, Narela, Khera Kalan, Banker, Ghoga and 17 more villages in North district. In West district Tikri Kalan village has been urbanised.



“Building by-laws will now be implemented in the soon-to-be urbanized colonies. Every building's design will need to be passed by the MCD, be it personal or commercial,” said a North MCD official.

“DDA has been made the nodal agency for execution of these regulations. In this regard, it is stated that for implementation of these regulations, all those rural villages in which unauthorised colonies fall, should be declared as urban under section 507 of DMC Act. This issue has also been discussed in Raj Niwas on November 11. In view of the above it is requested to take necessary action immediately to declare 81 villages as urban,” said a letter by the DDA addressed to the North MCD.

Standing Committee Chairperson Jai Prakash said that development will be regulated now and the residents will be benefited. Last month, the Union cabinet gave its approval to regularise illegal colonies.