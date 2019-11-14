The Grinches who steal childhood(s)

Angela Paljor By

Express News Service

Unfortunately, not all children get the childhood they deserve. There are those living on the street, abandoned, orphans and underprivileged who have to fight for their basic rights of shelter, food, hygiene and education. This Children’s Day, let’s pause to consider the dark reality of such children in the capital city.

The path in-between



Born and brought up in Delhi, Neelam Makhijani, Country Director & CEO, ChildFund India, recalls how the city used to be much safer. “Near our office in Okhla, there’s an underpass where 200-300 migrants take shelter. I see half-naked kids running around. Imagine the risk they live with. Sadly, the disparity in Delhi... the difference between haves and have-nots has grown,” she says. When it comes to uplifting the lives of street kids, most interventions and government schemes focus on sending children to schools. However, Dr Geetanjali Chopra, Founder and President of Delhi-based NGO Wishes and Blessings, says, “Children need to be integrated into the system wherein they are clean and hygienic, made aware about the importance of education and taught the basic principals of socialising. Hence not many complete the journey from the streets to the school gate.”

Quality education



As per the Annual Status of Education Report (ASER) 2014, only 1/4th of all children in Class III can read Class II text fluently, which is a drop of more than five per cent over the last four years. A quarter of children in Class III could not recognise numbers between 10 and 99, that is a drop of 13 per cent over the same period. But with the positive output from Delhi government-run schools, there’s still hope. “The schools run by the Delhi government are fabulous, but how do you empower such children? So, we launched Khilta Bachpan, a nationwide campaign that talks about introducing art into the lives of children to promote cognitive, social and emotional learning, and encourage creative expression,” says Makhijani, who believes in using art and making reading a habit to ensure children have various platforms to express themselves and follow their passion.

Nutrition



The Mid-day Meal Scheme by the Government of India is designed to better the nutritional standing of school children nationwide. However, Chopra feels that it has less to do with nutrition, it rather works as a bait to lure kids to school. “A mid-day meal is not enough to fulfil a child’s nutritional needs. How about making it into a day school and giving children an evening snack as well?” asks Chopra, who through her NGO, has initiated the Daily Meals Programme, wherein three “hot and nutritious meals” are provided to the residents of its shelters every day.

Child labour



Child labour is a human rights issue across the world, and Delhi is no exception. We often encounter young children working in stores, dhabas and even as house helps. The sole reason behind this is poverty. “What we are trying to do is work with this generation of children so that the next generation doesn’t have to deal with the same. However, the issue is so huge that no NGO on its own can eradicate it. The government is the only institution that has the capacity, capability and the resources to deal with it,” says Makhijani.

Missing children



According to the response of an RTI filed in the Delhi Police by the Advocacy Coordinator, Alliance for People’s Rights, 6,541 children went missing in Delhi from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2018. Almost 18 children go missing per day in the capital, says the report.



Regional Director, Child Rights and You (CRY) North, Soha Moitra, says, “With Delhi being the source, destination as well as transit for transportation of children, there’s a need for urgent systemic addressal as well as strengthening of structures on ground. Since these missing cases have a direct link with child trafficking, we need to look at it from a bigger angle to understand the journey of children from source to destination.”

It’s been a decade since CRY has been collecting data of missing children through RTI. They’ve found that the number of children who go missing each day ranges between 18-21. “Our report on missing children for the year 2018 revealed that 18 children went missing each day in Delhi. This raises serious concerns about the safety of children. We are working with communities and children to sensitise them on what they can do to prevent a child from becoming a victim of trafficking. We not only make caregivers aware about preventive measures they need to take at community level, but also prepare children for handling such situation in case they sense a threat,” adds Moitra.