Home Cities Delhi

AAP donations up to Rs 19.17 crore this year

According to an audit of the party’s accounts submitted to the Election Commission, the AAP spent around Rs 6.6 crores for publicity campaign in the current financial year.

Published: 15th November 2019 07:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Mentioning the AAP government’s welfare scheme, the chief minister claimed to have supported Delhi residents.

Donations to AAP from outside Delhi has gone down in recent years. In 2017-18, it could only draw `10.61 crores. (File Photo)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Donations to the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has risen from Rs 10.61 crores in fiscal 2018-19 to Rs 19.17 crores, so far, in fiscal 2019-20. Its total expenditure, too, is up from Rs 10.53 crores in 2018-19 to Rs 16.11 crore, so far, this fiscal.

According to an audit of the party’s accounts submitted to the Election Commission, the AAP spent around Rs 6.6 crores for publicity campaign in the current financial year.

The party unleashed a publicity blitz around the Lok Sabha elections for which it fielded candidates in all Delhi seats and a few in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana.

Majority of the party’s total income in fiscal 2018-19, which stands at Rs 19.31 crores was through donations. The party received only Rs 27,400 as fees and subscriptions last fiscal.

As far as expenses go, nearly Rs 4.30 crores has been shown as election expenditure in the AAP audit, while another Rs 6.69 crores is shown as propaganda expenses, the highest among all expenditure heads.

The ruling party, led by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, shelled out another Rs 3.66 crores from its coffers for administrative and general expenses.

The party, which has already started gearing up for the Assembly elections next year, is likely to mount a fundraising effort, seeking donations from across the country. 

It is likely to hold mass outreach programmes across the city as the Assembly election draws near.
Earlier, the party drew a lot more in donations from outside Delhi.

However, the extent of donations seems to have reduced in recent years. In 2017-18, the party could only raise Rs 10.61 crores through donations, says the audit submitted to the poll panel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aam Aadmi Party Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp