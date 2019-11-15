Home Cities Delhi

Big relief for traders as DDA drops conversion charge for local shops

After a notification issued in July 2018, the owners, allottees, residents, or users in LSCs were liable to pay a 'one-time conversion charge', which is determined by 'colony category'.

Published: 15th November 2019 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Conversion charge is paid for misuse of residential complexes for commercial purposes in local markets.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a relief to shop owners and traders, the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on Thursday abolished the provision of conversion charges in Local Shopping Centres (LSCs). The decision will benefit thousands running their shops, who were facing sealing threat for ‘misuse of land’, in around 100 markets such as Greater Kailash II M Block Market, Defence Colony Market, and Sunder Nagar and other areas.

Leader of opposition in Delhi assembly Vijender Gupta, who is also a member of the DDA, on Thursday informed that shop-cum-residential plots, complexes or plots had been exempted from paying conversion charges.

After a notification issued in July 2018, the owners, allottees, residents, or users in LSCs were liable to pay a “one-time conversion charge”, which is determined by ‘colony category’.

Earlier, the DDA would levy a conversion charge of Rs 87,000 per square metre irrespective of the location of the property. However, after protests by traders and shopkeepers, the rate was revised to Rs 22,000 sqm in 2017.

Three civic bodies initiated the sealing drive in LSCs in December 2018. The establishments, which were found operating commercial activities from a property meant for residential use in violation of building bylaws and non-payment of the ‘conversion charge’ of a residential property for business, were sealed.

Gupta said a slew of proposals, including doing away with statutory clearances from labour department and industries department to run household industrial units in residential areas and amalgamation of two plots measuring up to 200 square metres, were also approved.

“The DDA has approved major amendments to provide relief to household industrial units in residential areas. It will be applicable to both existing and new units. Now, statutory clearances from labour and industries departments, as well as the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, to household industrial units in residential areas would not be required,” Gupta said.

No more sealing threat for shop owners

The decision will benefit thousands running their shops, who were facing sealing threat for ‘misuse of land’, in around 100 markets such as Greater Kailash II M Block Market, Defence Colony Market, and Sunder Nagar and other areas.

