BJP leaders speaking in different voices on air pollution, claims AAP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged infighting raging between three local leaders on the issue of ‘Odd-Even’.



The vehicle rationing plan is currently in force to reduce vehicular emissions in the national capital.

The alleged infighting, say sources, is on a ‘misinformation campaign’ on the ‘Odd-Even’ plan. The BJP, which has been up in arms against the AAP over the ‘Odd-Even’ plan, took out a fresh protest on the issue on Thursday. The protest was led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel.



ALSO READ: Delhi a gas chamber despite Odd-Even scheme, says BJP's Vijay Goel

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed the Delhi BJP leaders of speaking in different voices on the issue of air pollution.



“We all know that the Delhi BJP has three leaders aspiring to be chief ministers. They are not only speaking in different voices on pollution but are also playing with people’s health. They are openly violating rules that are in place (to tackle pollution) and are also encouraging to follow in their footsteps,” Singh said.



ALSO READ: Congress accuses Delhi government of graft in purchase of masks

The AAP has been targeting the BJP for failing to set its house in order and rein in feuding leaders. On the day the ‘Odd-Even’ rule was enforced, Goel willfully violated the rule and was fined for it. While the move was widely condemned, none from the party’s local unit came out in his support.

He said his party would urge Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to hold a meeting on the pollution issue.



“On behalf of AAP, I request the environment minister to hold an urgent meeting with governments of north Indian states and thrash out a solution. It is unfortunate that the last time the meeting was called, none from Punjab and Haryana, were present. It shows how serious they are to fight pollution,” Singh said.