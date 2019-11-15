Home Cities Delhi

BJP leaders speaking in different voices on air pollution, claims AAP

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed the Delhi BJP leaders of speaking in different voices on the issue of air pollution.

Published: 15th November 2019 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday took a swipe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the alleged infighting raging between three local leaders on the issue of ‘Odd-Even’.

The vehicle rationing plan is currently in force to reduce vehicular emissions in the national capital.

The alleged infighting, say sources, is on a ‘misinformation campaign’ on the ‘Odd-Even’ plan. The BJP, which has been up in arms against the AAP over the ‘Odd-Even’ plan, took out a fresh protest on the issue on Thursday. The protest was led by Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel.

ALSO READ: Delhi a gas chamber despite Odd-Even scheme, says BJP's Vijay Goel

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh slammed the Delhi BJP leaders of speaking in different voices on the issue of air pollution.

“We all know that the Delhi BJP has three leaders aspiring to be chief ministers. They are not only speaking in different voices on pollution but are also playing with people’s health. They are openly violating rules that are in place (to tackle pollution) and are also encouraging to follow in their footsteps,” Singh said.

ALSO READ: Congress accuses Delhi government of graft in purchase of masks

The AAP has been targeting the BJP for failing to set its house in order and rein in feuding leaders. On the day the ‘Odd-Even’ rule was enforced, Goel willfully violated the rule and was fined for it. While the move was widely condemned, none from the party’s local unit came out in his support.

He said his party would urge Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar to hold a meeting on the pollution issue.

“On behalf of AAP, I request the environment minister to hold an urgent meeting with governments of north Indian states and thrash out a solution. It is unfortunate that the last time the meeting was called, none from Punjab and Haryana, were present. It shows how serious they are to fight pollution,” Singh said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
odd-even aap Arvind Kejriwal BJP Vijay Goel Delhi air pollution Delhi air emergency
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp