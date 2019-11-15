Home Cities Delhi

DDA objects to Jhuggi Jhopri cluster survey for CM housing scheme

According to the DUSIB, the land-owning agency has, in a written letter, asked it to stop the ongoing survey of the Jhuggi Jhopri clusters on DDA and railway land. 

Published: 15th November 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:17 AM

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo | PTI)

By Siddhanta Mishra
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The AAP government’s ambitious housing scheme for poor — Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (MMAY) — has hit a road bump with the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) writing to the Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB) to stop its survey of JJ clusters on land owned by the Centre. 

According to the DUSIB, the land-owning agency has, in a written letter, asked it to stop the ongoing survey of the Jhuggi Jhopri (JJ) clusters on DDA and railway land. 

This comes at a time when both the BJP and AAP are taking shots at each other on a daily basis over the issue of providing ownership rights in unauthorised colonies.     

DUSIB member Bipin Rai, said that the urban body had started the survey of the clusters year in February; however, the process was halted during the Lok Sabha elections but resumed later. 

“DUSIB was given the task to carry out survey, we have already covered a significant amount of clusters, but now in the middle of the survey DDA has written this letter asking us not to survey the settlements on their land. We have informed the Delhi government in this regard a decision is yet to be taken on the road ahead” Rai said.         

According to the government this massive survey is being conducted for estimating the total demand for housing the poor under MMAY. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced the scheme in place of Centre’s Prandhamantri Awas Yojna, which his government refused to implement. 


As per the policy, pucca flats will be allotted to the families residing in slum clusters. 

The primary focus of the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana - 2015 is to rehabilitate the slum clusters in-situ or within a radius of five kilometres of the existing slums to ensure minimum interruption in the lives of the residents.

Only under extreme circumstances, especially when it is not possible to rehabilitate the slum cluster within a five kilometres radius will the settlement be rehabilitated further away. 

