Home Cities Delhi

Delhi air quality severe but relief not far

The prediction for Friday on this score isn’t much better, as the overall AQI is likely to be around 445.

Published: 15th November 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 09:18 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi A tourist wears an anti-pollution mask amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to 'severe' category

New Delhi A tourist wears an anti-pollution mask amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to 'severe' category. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The elements did little to help the city air shed its toxic taint as a thick blanket of smog continued to shroud the national capital on Thursday.

There was no respite from the toxic air, blamed majorly on smoke from crop stubble fire in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana, filling the city’s lungs, as the Air Quality Index (AQI) deteriorated to the ‘severe plus emergency’ category across NCR and remained in the ‘red’ zone in the national capital.

Later in the evening, the AQI counts of Dwarka Sector 8 and Nehru Nagar rose to 499 and 497 respectively.

The air quality in the national capital has been lurching between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ over the last few days. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), under the Union ministry of earth sciences, the overall AQI in the city was in the ‘severe plus’ category, at 482. The prediction for Friday on this score isn’t much better, as the overall AQI is likely to be around 445.

ALSO READ: Marathon for kids in soaring air pollution levels draws flak in Delhi

The PM 10 and PM 2.5 levels, a measure of the concentration of harmful particulate matter in the air, was at 504 micrograms and 332 micrograms respectively.

Barring a brief respite in between, largely on account of light rainfall, the air quality has been lurching between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ levels over the last two weeks, forcing the government to order closure of schools twice during this period. The schools, across Delhi-NCR, will remain shut till Friday.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also hinted at extending the ‘Odd-Even’ vehicle rationing plan, which is currently in force to rein in vehicular emissions.

According to the Centre’s air quality monitoring system, SAFAR, the sobering effect of a cyclonic circulation, currently stationed over Afghanistan and its neighbourhood, will be felt in northwest India by November 15, increasing wind speeds and improving air quality.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi AQI Delhi pollution Delhi Smog SAFAR
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp