Home Cities Delhi

Gang rescues woman from molestation attempt at Noida park, rapes her

The incident took place in Sector 63 on Wednesday night and four of the six men involved in the case have been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

Published: 15th November 2019 04:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 04:10 PM   |  A+A-

Rape, crime against woman

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By PTI

NOIDA: A 21-year-old woman was allegedly raped by five men in a park here where she had reached to meet a friend in the hope of finding a job, police said on Friday.

The incident took place in Sector 63 on Wednesday night and four of the six men involved in the case have been arrested, Senior Superintendent of Police, Gautam Buddh Nagar, Vaibhav Krishna said.

"The woman is illiterate and was in search of employment. She had reached the park to meet a friend who is also known to her brother. He had assured her help in finding a job and had asked her to meet him in the park, where he tried to rape her," Krishna said.

When a group of men present near the park saw the duo, they reached the spot and chased away the woman's friend but then themselves took turns to rape her, he told reporters.

After the assault, the victim reached Phase III police station and an FIR was lodged and investigation was taken up immediately, the SSP said, adding that initially the five accused were unidentified but the police tracked them down.

"Four of the accused have been arrested. This includes the woman's friend and three from the group that raped her. Two accused are at large and will be held soon," Krishna said.

Police said the woman was sent for medical examination and legal counselling was also being provided to her.

All precautions were being taken considering the sensitivity of the matter, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Noida Rape rape Gangrape Noida gangrape Noida crime Crimes against women
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp