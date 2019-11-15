Home Cities Delhi

‘Registrations in illegal colonies by end of November’: Delhi BJP

State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday announced that the process to confer ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies would start in the last week of this month.

Published: 15th November 2019 03:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th November 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Thursday announced that the process to confer ownership rights to the people living in unauthorised colonies would start in the last week of this month.

Tiwari said that removing all the hindrances created by Arvind Kejriwal government, PM Narendra Modi had allowed to confer ownership rights to the residents of the settlements.

“The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will start the development work in unauthorised colonies now. The Centre is going to introduce a bill in the winter session of Parliament. After passing of this special law, there will be no doubt left regarding their regularisation,” said the BJP addressing a joint press conference in which South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri and Northwest Delhi MP Hans Raj Hans were present. 

“The properties will be registered floor-wise in the name of the occupants who have the power of attorney of that property,” said Tiwari. 

Speaking at the occasion, Bidhuri said that political parties have been taking political advantage by misleading the people of unauthorised colonies and these people continued to live in hellish conditions.

