Home Cities Delhi

Don’t push your favourites, BJP MPs told for Delhi Assembly polls

According to Delhi BJP leaders, the party’s working president, JP Nadda, has categorically told MPs not to recommend names for assembly poll tickets.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

BJP working president JP Nadda

BJP working president JP Nadda (Photo | PTI)

By Parvez Sultan
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has asked party leaders in Delhi, particularly Members of Parliament (MPs), not to influence the candidate selection process for the upcoming assembly elections in the city.  

According to Delhi BJP leaders, the party’s working president, JP Nadda, has categorically told MPs not to recommend names for assembly poll tickets.

The message was conveyed to the state leaders during the party’s core group’s meeting, which took place on Wednesday evening, to strategise elections to be held next year.

The meeting was attended by Union ministers Prakash Javadekar, incharge of the state unit for elections, Hardeep Puri (co-incharge), Lok Sabha MPs except Gautam Gambhir, and office-bearers of Delhi BJP.

“Naddaji said that the central election committee and the party leadership are taking care of ticket distribution and the best possible winnable candidate will be nominated to contest. He said that the city parliamentarians should not recommend names of their favourites for election tickets,” said a member of the core group who attended the meeting.

Commenting on the directives of the party president, a Delhi BJP functionary said that it was clear that MPs should not go out of the way and push names.

“It also means that the central leadership has already started the process to zero in on suitable candidates,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
BJP JP Nadda Prakash Javadekar
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp