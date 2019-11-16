Home Cities Delhi

No dialogue through coercion, illegal actions: JNU Vice-Chancellor Jagadesh Kumar

The JNU Students’ Union said that instead of initiating a dialogue, the administration had began to release 'thinly veiled threats' to the teachers and students.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:40 AM   |  A+A-

JNU Vice Chancellor, Dr M Jagadesh Kumar

JNU Vice Chancellor, Dr M Jagadesh Kumar (File|PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar on Friday urged agitating students at Jawaharlal Nehru University to call off their protests, saying that dialogue could not be dictated through “coercion and illegal methods”.

The JNU Students’ Union said that instead of initiating a dialogue, the administration had began to release “thinly veiled threats” to the teachers and students.

ALSO READ: JNU files complaint over 'vandalism' at administration block

The VC also requested teachers at the varsity to appeal to the disgruntled students to end their agitation, which is hampering “studies of thousands of students on the campus” who are preparing for their end-semester examinations.

“JNU administration would always like to engage in a dialogue and discussion, but the process and form of any such interaction cannot be dictated through coercion and illegal methods. No dialogue in this form will be fruitful,” he said.

ALSO READ | Over 150 universities supported JNU protest against the hostel fee hike: JNUSU

The varsity administration, after facing two weeks of protests, rolled back a hostel fee hike partially for Below Poverty Line students not availing of any scholarship. Students have dubbed the move an “eyewash”.

The VC requested the teachers to convince the students that the changes in hostel charges were reasonable and vital for the financial viability of the hostels.

“It is our duty and responsibility to keep JNU on the path of becoming a globally renowned university for which peace and normalcy have to be restored in the campus,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jagadesh Kumar JNU Protest JNU Vice Chancellor
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp