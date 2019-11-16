Home Cities Delhi

South Delhi Municipal Corporation budget proposes increase in property tax

The proposal stated that the target of wealth tax revenue for the financial year 2020-21 had been increased to Rs 1,000 crore, while in the financial year 2019-20, it was Rs 800 crore.

Published: 16th November 2019 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

The SDMC generated revenue of Rs 945 crore from property tax last year.

The SDMC generated revenue of Rs 945 crore from property tax last year.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi Municipal Corporation on Friday tabled its budget for 2020-21, in which it has proposed an increase in property tax and classification of properties in two categories, instead of three at present, for the purpose of taxation.

In Delhi, properties are divided into three categories – A and B, which attracts 12 per cent tax, C,D,E, which attracts 11 per cent tax, and F,G and H, which attracts 7 per cent tax.

Under the new proposal it has been decided that properties in the A,B,C,D and E areas will be placed in one category that will be charged 12 per cent tax, and those in the F, G and H areas will pay 7 per cent tax.

“SDMC is trying to maximise going digital for collecting taxes. However, during the rush days of submission of taxes, the online and offline options are there. So far residential, commercial and business plots of up to 150 square metres were divided into three categories. I propose that in the financial year 2020-21, it is reduced to two categories,” the newly appointed commissioner, Gyanesh Bharti, said during the budget presentation.

The proposal stated that the target of wealth tax revenue for the financial year 2020-21 had been increased to Rs 1,000 crore, while in the financial year 2019-20, it was Rs 800 crore.

The SDMC generated revenue of Rs 945 crore from property tax last year. The number of taxpayers, 3,62,173 in the financial year 2018-19, has increased to 3,83,395 in 2019-20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
SDMC Property Tax
India Matters
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | AP)
No more small steps, PM Modi must go big to turn around India's flagging economy
Shafali Verma (Photo | @BCCIWomen)
Once a girl in boy's disguise, Shafali Verma could be women's cricket's next superstar 
Purushotham Reddy (4), who was studying UKG, fell into the vessel on Wednesday while playing with his friends. (Photo | ANI)
Four-year-old boy dies after falling into hot sambar, school authorities booked for negligence
Rohan Narayana Murthy. (Photo | Facebook)
Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy's son Rohan to get married in December 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lawyer Prashant Bhushan addresses a press conference on the Rafale review judgement in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
The CBI must register an FIR in the Rafale deal: Former BJP leader Arun Shourie
One year of Gaja: When 12000 chickens were killed overnight
Gallery
Waters are rising in Venice where the tide is reaching exceptional levels just three days after the Italian lagoon city experienced its worst flooding in more than 50 years. (Photo | AP)
Post flood, Italy declares state of emergency in Venice
It has been 30 years since a 16-year-old Indian batsman made his debut in what was then one of the toughest places in the world. Sachin Tendulkar has since broken almost every batting record that matters and the story of his illustrious career gains some
30 years since Sachin Tendulkar's Test debut: 10 mindblowing world records held by the Master Blaster
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp