19-year-old physiotherapy student dies in car crash in Delhi

According to preliminary investigation, Girdhar was driving his Baleno car at high speed and lost control while trying to save his vehicle from a tree trunk lying on the road.

Published: 17th November 2019 10:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 10:54 PM   |  A+A-

The teenager was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to his injuries.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A 19-year-old physiotherapy student died when his speeding car overturned after hitting a kerb and ramming into a water tanker in southeast Delhi in the early hours of Sunday, police said.

Ansh Girdhar, a resident of Kalkaji Extension, was returning home when the accident occurred on the Okhla Estate Road, police said, adding that they were informed about it around 3.29 am.

According to preliminary investigation, Girdhar was driving his Baleno car at high speed and lost control while trying to save his vehicle from a tree trunk lying on the road.

The car hit the pavement and then a water tanker parked on the roadside, following which it overturned, an officer said.

The teenager was rushed to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences where he succumbed to his injuries, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said, adding that the car was mangled.

A case has been registered against the water tanker driver under Sections 304A (causing death by negligence) and 279 (rash driving) of the Indian Penal Code, the police said.

Girdhar was pursuing a physiotherapy course from an institute at Vasant Kunj.

His body has been handed over to the family after a post-mortem, the police added.

