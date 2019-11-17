Home Cities Delhi

AAP announces launch of mega mass contact campaign from November 18

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: In the run-up to the Delhi Assembly polls, the Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday said a mega mass contact campaign will start from November 18 which will be spearheaded by AAP MLAs in their respective assemblies, senior party leader Gopal Rai said.

During the campaign, 'jan samvads' will be held at all the 14,000 booths of 70 Vidhan Sabha constituencies under the leadership of respective MLAs.

"So far, the AAP has completed three phases of campaign in the run-up to the Vidhan Sabha elections," Rai said.

In the first phase which started on September 1 and lasted till October 3, the party held Jan Samvad Yatra at each of the 70 assembly constituencies.

In the second phase, 14 'zila sammelans' or district meetings were organised where AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressed all the volunteers of the party.

In the third phase, the AAP held a large scale campaign through its frontal organisations which touched various sections of society in Delhi.

"Building on the success of these three campaigns, the party has decided to launch this mega mass contact campaign covering all the 14,000 booths of Delhi," Rai told reporters.

He said the campaign, which will be held till December 24, will be led by local MLAs.

All MLAs will organise 'jan samvad' for four to five booths every day in their constituencies.

In constituencies where the AAP does not have an MLA, the campaign will be led by the Vidhan Sabha in-charge along with the 'sangathan mantri', he said.

"During this campaign, the party will discuss with people the work done by different state governments in Delhi starting from 1993.

The party will discuss about the work done by the three BJP chief ministers Madan Lal Khurana, Sahab Singh Verma and Sushma Swaraj from 1993 to 1998.

After 1998, Delhi witnessed the Congress party rule for 15 years under late chief minister Sheila Dikshit and the AAP will discuss with people the work done by the Congress government," Rai said.

"The party will then also discuss the achievements and the work done by the AAP government under the leadership of Kejriwal in the last five years," he said.

The AAP will also work on the formation of booth-level election committees through the campaign.

"This work will be done by the 2,700 mandal in-charges that have already been appointed by the Aam Aadmi Party.

The mandal in-charges will be present at the 'jan samvad' programmes of their respective areas and will subsequently take the lead information of the booth-level committees," he said.

"This whole campaign will be monitored directly from the party headquarters with the help of 70 observers who will work under the leadership of the district presidents.

The party has already selected 70 observers for different constituencies and they will be present in all the 'jan samvads' held in their constituencies and will report to the party headquarters," Rai added.

