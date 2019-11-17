Home Cities Delhi

Air quality in poor category in Delhi

The air quality index (AQI) in Delhi at 9 am on Sunday stood at 254 against an AQI of 412 at the same time on Saturday.

Published: 17th November 2019 11:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 11:33 AM   |  A+A-

New Delhi A tourist wears an anti-pollution mask amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to 'severe' category

A tourist wears an anti-pollution mask amid heavy smog as the air quality further dips to 'severe' category in Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Delhiites got some respite from pollution on Sunday as the air quality in the city improved to "poor" category from the "severe" category.

The national capital witnessed a dip in pollution levels on Saturday morning even as the air quality in the city remained in the "severe" category.

The AQI in Faridabad was 228, Ghaziabad 241, Greater Noida 192, Noida 224 and Gurgaon 193.

An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered 'poor', 301-400 'very poor' and 401-500 'severe'.

The national capital recorded a minimum temperature of 16 degrees Celsius while humidity was 71 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast mainly clear skies for the day with the maximum temperature likely to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Delhi was blanketed with a thick smog for four consecutive days till Friday as unfavourable weather hampered dispersion of pollutants.

