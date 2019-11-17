Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Police busts international scam call centre targeting Canadian citizens

32 white-collar criminals were arrested by the police in this matter and 55 computers, three internet distribution switches, three patch ports, 35 mobile phones were seized.

Published: 17th November 2019 11:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th November 2019 11:14 PM   |  A+A-

Fraud

The information about the address of the call centre was received by the police on November 15.

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The cyber cell of the west district here on Saturday busted an international scam call centre which was targeting Canadian citizens through its operations.

32 white-collar criminals were arrested by the police in this matter and 55 computers, three internet distribution switches, three patch ports, two internet routers, 35 mobile phones, cheating script pages, Telecommunication software and VOIP (Internet) calling diallers were seized.

"There was secret information at Cyber Cell West District since the last few days that some persons in an organized way are running an international online cheating racket. It also came to notice that fraudsters are engaged in using illegal techniques, VOIP calling, bypassing the legal International Long Distance (ILD) Gateways and thus causing wrongful loss to Government Exchequer and wrongful gain to themselves," Sameer Sharma, ADCP, West Delhi said.

"It was learnt that they are cheating innocent peoples based abroad (in Canada) on the false pretext of saving them from non-existing Social Insurance Number (SIN) violations. It was also learnt that in view of the magnanimity of the fraud level, the Canadian police is also looking out for such call centres at their level," he added.

The information about the address of the call centre was received by the police on November 15.

"On November 15, a reliable secret input was received that some fraudsters pretend to be Canadian officials over the phone to cheat Canadian victims. It also got revealed that the gang operates during night time and one of their scams is set up in Moti Nagar, West Delhi and if raided, they could be apprehended while carrying out the illegal activities and huge quantity of illegal telecommunication devices could be recovered," Sharma said.

The accused persons were arrested on Saturday and were booked under sections 419, 420, 120B of IPC read with sections 4, 20, 20A and 21 of Indian Telegraph Act read with sections 3 and 6 of The Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and Section 66C and 66D of Information Technology Act. They will be produced in the Tis Hazari court in Delhi.

Further investigation in the case is in progress and search of absconding accused named Raja, Sushil, Naveen, Divyam Arora and Pankaj is in progress. The Department of Telecommunication is also investigating the case at their level. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Cyber Crime Canadian Citizens Delhi Police
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | Pexels)
Kerala church to help widows remarry; matrimonial site to have separate section
For representational purpose only.
Vijayawada civic body preparing plans for power generation from waste material
India pacer Mohammed Shami. (Photo | AP)
Mohammed Shami best bowler in the world on current form: Dale Steyn
For representational purposes
India sent over 2 lakh students to US in 2018-19, second-most after China: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PDP MP Nazir Ahmad Laway and Mir Fayaz protesting outside the Parliament House in New Delhi on Monday. | (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
How can ex-CM Mehbooba Mufti be a traitor, ask protesting Kashmiri MPs
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp