City’s serial restaurateur starts a new outlet in CP

By Express News Service

After setting milestones in the food and beverage industry in Delhi-NCR, Umang Tewari is here with the newest addition to his group of bars in Connaught Place, My Kind of Bar. Launched this month, the 100-cover pocket-friendly restaurant in the outer circle of CP offers drinks and dishes starting at `99.

Tewari, who has been into the food business for the past 17 years, says, “Economy is going down the drain, so we decided to come up with something that doesn’t burn a hole in the customer’s pocket. The idea was to make food and drinks available at a reasonable price. Not the whole menu, but a few items are priced at `99.”

With an elaborate menu, the multi-cuisine restaurant serves a range of quick munchies, kebabs, rolls, salads, soups, pizzas, burgers, and pastas, apart from the Oriental, European and Indian main course that can be relished with drinks of your choice.

“Our aim is to make people feel that they are having drinks at their own place because we have priced our dishes and drinks reasonably,” adds Tewari, who has more than 15 outlets, including The Vault Cafe, Dharam Garam- Dhaba Te Theka, Junkyard Café, Key, and LIV Bar to his name.The interiors have been done in vibrant colours and the seating area is adorned with velvet upholstered chairs and opulent chandeliers. An imposing bar adds to the interiors.

“CP is an office market. After finishing work, people like to hang out somewhere. So, we are reaching out to that crowd. Big parties can also be done here at low rates. Unlike other outlets, we are not doing

any performances here because we want to cut down on expenses, so that the prices can be kept in the reach of our guests,” he adds.

Next in the line is the launch of two more outlets – Sexy Soda on the Golf Course Road and Local in Gardens Galleria Mall in Noida.