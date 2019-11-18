Home Cities Delhi

Fashionable furniture

Fashion designers Shivan and Narresh on dabbling in furniture design with Bent Chair

Published: 18th November 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:18 PM   |  A+A-

Narresh Kukreja and Shivan Bhatiya with Natasha Jain of Bent Chair; (top) Griege & Salmon side tables & (below) The Husk

By Ayesha Singh
Express News Service

The cornerstone of creativity is continuity. Through the ebb and flow of its changing nature, new definitions of design emerge. The two people to be at the centre of this most recently have been fashion designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja. From luxury holiday silhouettes to powerfully built furniture, it’s completely new turf. With lots of things to talk about, we sit down with them to chat about this new collaboration with Bent Chair, a home décor and furniture brand by Natasha and Neeraj Jain.
Were the sources of inspirations different from what they’ve been for clothes?  

The three pillars of ideation for us are fashion, travel and art. We travel to experience new fashion, inventive artists, local architecture and the ephemeral cultural transitions from rustic to modern, or vice versa, which a city keeps enveloped with it. This mixed bag of knowledge also sets the context for our spatial design wing, Shivan & Narresh Homes. With modern minimalism and effortless design aesthetic being illustrated in every touchpoint, it needed to venture into space composition and design. The idea is to create a space that provides an ambience that is deliberated through an aesthetic that suits all members.
Take us back to the ‘thought’ stage.

With a singular vision to bring collective passions for design and art together, the collaboration pursues contemporary elegance with its definitive architectural aesthetic. The Patu Series, with its strong influence of Dravidian Gond art and Andhra’s Tholu Bomalatta, were taken forward to form art prints named Fagun and Koi Coal, which in turn became starting points for this collection to derive elements from them. An element each was taken from these signature Shivan & Narresh prints to derive a form and give it a spatial design to convert it into furniture as a piece of art. For example, the udders of the fantastical creatures, a part of Koi and Koi Coal, were translated to make the legs for all furniture art pieces, a key element reflective in the collaboration. This process of tribal art moving in to print design, which then evolved back into a tangible art form, is at the heart of this collection’s creative process and unleashed a unique design finish and comfort to modern luxury homes.

How does Bent Chair align with your sense of aesthetics?
We like how Bent Chair has a singular vision of transforming everyday utility furniture into a modern piece of art. Collaborating with them was a natural progression for us as a brand, as it brought forth our design energy and synergised the two universes into a cohesive one. The collection demonstrates a modernist organic taste running in tandem with its refined tribal influences for an intrinsic realm of spatial design.

What encouraged this design exchange?
Brand collaborations are a perfect way to offer inventive designs and disrupt the market with innovative USPs. Each sees a new light of ideation, processing, implementation and execution seldom seen on the table of the sole brand. By touching different audience groups and price points, brands see a bigger platform where different permutations and combinations are possible and this gives a lot more choice to customers.

At: Flagship store, Lutyens, No.22, Janpath

THE BEST FIVE
The Husk: With its unique earthy form inspired by The Patu Series, that in turn gets its meaning from the 1,400-year-old Gond tribal art and Andhra’s Tholu Bomalatta.
Ebony Ash Console: A simple construction, the design is made with wood, then polished to give it a sleek finish.
The Tusker Table: Resembling a nagara, a folk percussion instrument, is a coffee table with over a million indentations in an oak fire finish.
The Cinnamon, Greige and Salmon Side Tables:
Made from English Teak, Indian Pink and Rosso Orobicco, all three are space-efficient value additions.
The IconoEye Rug: This piece draws inspiration from the five iconodots of the brand logo, comprising snail, peacock, dolphin, elephant and reindeer, each sign of a holiday lifestyle of swim, resort, cruise, safari and ski.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp