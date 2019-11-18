Fashionable furniture

Ayesha Singh By

Express News Service

The cornerstone of creativity is continuity. Through the ebb and flow of its changing nature, new definitions of design emerge. The two people to be at the centre of this most recently have been fashion designers Shivan Bhatiya and Narresh Kukreja. From luxury holiday silhouettes to powerfully built furniture, it’s completely new turf. With lots of things to talk about, we sit down with them to chat about this new collaboration with Bent Chair, a home décor and furniture brand by Natasha and Neeraj Jain.

Were the sources of inspirations different from what they’ve been for clothes?

The three pillars of ideation for us are fashion, travel and art. We travel to experience new fashion, inventive artists, local architecture and the ephemeral cultural transitions from rustic to modern, or vice versa, which a city keeps enveloped with it. This mixed bag of knowledge also sets the context for our spatial design wing, Shivan & Narresh Homes. With modern minimalism and effortless design aesthetic being illustrated in every touchpoint, it needed to venture into space composition and design. The idea is to create a space that provides an ambience that is deliberated through an aesthetic that suits all members.

Take us back to the ‘thought’ stage.

With a singular vision to bring collective passions for design and art together, the collaboration pursues contemporary elegance with its definitive architectural aesthetic. The Patu Series, with its strong influence of Dravidian Gond art and Andhra’s Tholu Bomalatta, were taken forward to form art prints named Fagun and Koi Coal, which in turn became starting points for this collection to derive elements from them. An element each was taken from these signature Shivan & Narresh prints to derive a form and give it a spatial design to convert it into furniture as a piece of art. For example, the udders of the fantastical creatures, a part of Koi and Koi Coal, were translated to make the legs for all furniture art pieces, a key element reflective in the collaboration. This process of tribal art moving in to print design, which then evolved back into a tangible art form, is at the heart of this collection’s creative process and unleashed a unique design finish and comfort to modern luxury homes.

How does Bent Chair align with your sense of aesthetics?

We like how Bent Chair has a singular vision of transforming everyday utility furniture into a modern piece of art. Collaborating with them was a natural progression for us as a brand, as it brought forth our design energy and synergised the two universes into a cohesive one. The collection demonstrates a modernist organic taste running in tandem with its refined tribal influences for an intrinsic realm of spatial design.

What encouraged this design exchange?

Brand collaborations are a perfect way to offer inventive designs and disrupt the market with innovative USPs. Each sees a new light of ideation, processing, implementation and execution seldom seen on the table of the sole brand. By touching different audience groups and price points, brands see a bigger platform where different permutations and combinations are possible and this gives a lot more choice to customers.

At: Flagship store, Lutyens, No.22, Janpath

THE BEST FIVE

The Husk: With its unique earthy form inspired by The Patu Series, that in turn gets its meaning from the 1,400-year-old Gond tribal art and Andhra’s Tholu Bomalatta.

Ebony Ash Console: A simple construction, the design is made with wood, then polished to give it a sleek finish.

The Tusker Table: Resembling a nagara, a folk percussion instrument, is a coffee table with over a million indentations in an oak fire finish.

The Cinnamon, Greige and Salmon Side Tables:

Made from English Teak, Indian Pink and Rosso Orobicco, all three are space-efficient value additions.

The IconoEye Rug: This piece draws inspiration from the five iconodots of the brand logo, comprising snail, peacock, dolphin, elephant and reindeer, each sign of a holiday lifestyle of swim, resort, cruise, safari and ski.