Inching towards inclusivity

(Top) Medal Winners and (below) a job conference at the National Abilympics 2019

By Express News Service

We organised the National Abilympics 2019 to discover and nurture the talent of persons with disabilities (PwD) and make society aware about their productive skills,” said Dr Jitender Aggarwal, Founder & CEO of Sarthak Educational Trust about the event conducted at the All India Council for Technical Education campus on November 15 and 16.

At the National Abilympics, 21 promising PwDs won in various categories such as E-Sports gaming, desktop publishing, bakery, floral arrangement, and cooking. These winners will further participate in the National Abilympics to be held in Russia in 2020.

Aggarwal said that Sarthak aims to empower persons with disability while enabling them to live their life with dignity and respect. “To achieve this vision, Sarthak is geared to establish Sarthak Adarsh Kendras (Skill Building & Early Intervention Centers) across the nation.”

A highlight at the event was launching the knowledge bank and Disability Information Portal at www.sarthakindia.org. It was targeted at PwDs to address the challenge of disability inclusion in the country. The portal’s top features include employment support to PwDs, Parents Interaction Forum, Alumni Forum, Corporate Sensitisation to create inclusive and cohesive workplace for PwDs.

A 3D model of the soon-to-be erected Global Resource Centre at Gurgaon was unveiled at the venue. It will have five wings to address health care & education, skill development, disability sensitisation, incubation centre & technology upgrade, International collaboration & media & communication advocacy programs.

Also, a conference was organised to incorporate PwDs in the mainstream. The main themes of the conference were Voice, Choice & Control – Pathway to Disability Inclusive Development. It aimed at exploring the many prospects and strategies to create a supportive environment. It also focused on letting PwDs address their opinion for a better life. The event hosted by the National Abilympics Association of India (NAAI), under the aegis of Sarthak Educational Trust, and supported by The Hans Foundation.

Krishan Kalra, President, NAAI said that Sarthak and NAAI have been working to better the lives of nearly 30 million PwDs in India, who want to be empowered with jobs and not charity or sympathy. “There are many jobs that they can do as well as any other person; today’s event should be of great help in the endeavour”.

More than 600 PwDs attended the job fair of which 450 were shortlisted by 21 corporates. Flipkart, KFC, Make My Trip, Reliance Fresh and IHG were few of the many recruiters present.  

“We have just recently started recruiting the Divyangs,” informed Tamanna Wadhwa, Senior Manager, FedEx. “We largely engage people for on field courier jobs, even Orthopaedically handicap we do hire, who can ride a bike soundly. Salary is as per industry standards and we do not differentiate.”
Deepak Thakre, Talent Acquisition Partner, Flipkart, says they have 130+ vacancies in Data entry, warehouse, senior assistant, etc. “We want to hire 70+ candidates from North zone this financial year.”

