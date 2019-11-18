Home Cities Delhi

JNUSU office-bearers taken by police to meet HRD secretary, protesters asked to vacate place

Over 100 students who were detained by the police during the day, including JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, were released in the evening.
 

NEW DELHI: Office-bearers of JNU Students Union (JNUSU) were escorted by police on Monday to meet the HRD secretary as thousands of protestors camping outside the Safdarjung tomb were allegedly forced by the force personnel to go back to the campus.

"A delegation of JNUSU office-bearers is being taken by police to meet the HRD secretary. Our demands are clear, the hostel fees hike must be completely rolled back and the vice-chancellor must resign," JNUSU Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav said.

As the four JNUSU members left with police officials, the force asked the protesters, who were camping outside Safdarjung tomb after marching from the university, to go back to campus.

Students and teachers alleged they were lathicharged and were being forced by the police to leave the spot.

Police officials said the crowd was blocking the routes for ambulances of AIIMS and Safdarjung hospital, but assured that all allegations of a "lathicharge" will be looked into.

Around 100 JNU students, including students union president, were detained and some were injured when police allegedly baton-charged protestors who were marching towards Parliament on the first day of Winter Session demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike.

JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
