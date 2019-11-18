Man charred to death in Narela factory fire

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in outer Delhi’s Narela, officials said. The body was beyond recognition and it was suspected to be of security guard Mangal Mandal from Bihar, they said.

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said a call about a fire at a shoe factory was received around 12.45 am. “The fire started from the ground floor of the factory and had spread to the other floors. 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.”

At 4.45 pm, Mandal’s body was found near the stairs on the top floor, the official said, adding the floor’s gate was locked from inside. “We think he was trying to escape but got stuck because of the smoke created by raw material in the factory,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)