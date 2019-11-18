Home Cities Delhi

Man charred to death in Narela factory fire

The body was beyond recognition and it was suspected to be of security guard Mangal Mandal from Bihar, they said. 

Published: 18th November 2019 12:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 12:52 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 32-year-old man was charred to death after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in outer Delhi’s Narela, officials said. The body was beyond recognition and it was suspected to be of security guard Mangal Mandal from Bihar, they said.    

Chief Fire Officer Atul Garg said a call about a fire at a shoe factory was received around 12.45 am. “The fire started from the ground floor of the factory and had spread to the other floors. 24 fire tenders were rushed to the spot.”  

At 4.45 pm, Mandal’s body was found near the stairs on the top floor, the official said, adding the floor’s gate was locked from inside. “We think he was trying to escape but got stuck because of the smoke created by raw material in the factory,” he said.          

(With PTI inputs)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
factory fire Delhi fire Delhi factory fire shoe factory
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp