Palate Fest ’19 throbs with Bollywood music

By Express News Service

Kanika Kapoor set the stage on fire with her dynamic performance while the Delhi crowd danced on hit Bollywood numbers like Baby Doll, Chittiyaan Kalaiyaan and Dilli Waali Girlfriend at the sixth edition of the Palate Fest that took place at Nehru Park, Chanakyapuri.

We caught up with her post her performance for a quick chat. Talking about her experience of performing in Delhi and the lively crowd that welcomed her, Kapoor said, “One can’t compare Delhi’s audience, food and the weather to anything else in the world. You enjoy the most here.”

In a candid moment, she shares how her stage experience has changed since the time she first performed live. “Oh, the difference is huge.Initially, I use to tremble on stage and now I all I want to do is jump into the audience,” said Kapoor, who believes that platforms as these are a great exposure for artists.

Kapoor’s musical journey started in 2012, but her professional career took off only after 2014. Known for her like Jugni, Baby Doll and Chittiyan Kalliyan, Kapoor has had quite a journey. “The whole journey has been amazing though it was a tough one with a lot of inhibitions and up and downs. But I have really enjoyed it because I love what I’m doing.”

With the indie music growing at a high pace and many renowned Bollywood singers ushering into the same, Kapoor too, believes that it’sa great platform to put yourself on. “I started out in this industry with an independent song and I was picked up as a YouTube artist. Then I got a call from Ekta Kapoor’s office asking if I was the singing the song. And I said yes.I was then offered to sing Baby Doll which marked my Bollywood singing debut. So, I think independent music is the best way to sort of put yourself out there. If it works, it works.”