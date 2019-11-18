Vikram Gour By

The premium annual motorcycle event held in Milan, the Esposizione Internazionale Ciclo Motociclo e Accessori (EICMA), drew a lot of eyeballs with some amazing bikes on display. Here is our list of the showstoppers from this adrenaline induced event!

Harley-Davidson Pan America

Harley-Davidson has built a reputation for itself as a maker of cruisers and bobbers, however the company is now venturing into new territory with the all-new Pan America — their first-ever adventure motorcycle. The bike boasts of a stunning, yet futuristic design with a squared-off look up front and it also gets Harley-Davidson’s new liquid cooled V-twin motor. It is hard to say just how well this bike performs, but from the looks of it, Harley-Davidson has definitely piqued the interest of adventure motorcyclists across the globe with this new offering.

Ducati Streetfighter V4

Voted as the most beautiful bike at the show, the Ducati Streetfighter V4 is a new super-naked bike on offer from the premium Italian motorcycle manufacturer. The bike gets high and wide handlebars, a Desmosedici Stradale 1,103cc motor that delivers 208 hp and a rather aggressive styling! The Streetfighter V4 also boasts of a tech-savvy package that Ducati claims is the ultimate formula in delivering a bike that is aggressive to ride, yet easy to manage.

Honda CBR1000RR-R

The Fireblade name has reached iconic levels in the 28 years since the first Honda Fireblade made its debut and taking that to a whole new level are these new bikes. Inspired by the RC213V MotoGP machine and the street legal RC213V-S, the 2020 CBR1000RR-R Fireblade looks epic. It boasts of a cutting edge aerodynamic package and some serious tech. Powering the bike is the most powerful inline four-cylinder engine that Honda has ever made! In fact, it shares the same bore and stroke as the engine that does duty on the RC213V-S and delivers a maximum power of 217PS at 14500rpm and peak torque of 113Nm at 12500rpm. Also offered in an SP variant that gets second generation semi-active Öhlins Electronic Control featuring 43mm NPX forks and Öhlins TTX36 Smart-EC rear shock, new Brembo Stylema four-piston radial-mounted front calipers and the same rear Brembo monoblock caliper as used on the RC213V-S, it is a bike meant for the track.

KTM 390 Adventure

The 390 Adventure is a bike that Indian adventure enthusiasts have been really looking forward to. After all, it boasts of KTM’s pedigree and falls in the affordable adventure bike category. Aimed at a larger population, this new adventure tourer will get the same engine as the 390 Duke. However, it has been set up with longer suspension travel and a more upright seating position to allow for long-haul riding. The KTM 390 Adventure should make its debut in India next year.

