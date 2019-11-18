Home Cities Delhi

University ready to talk to end protests: JNU teachers

JNUSU has said it will march to the Parliament on Monday to protest against the hostel fee hike and appeal MPs to take up their cause.

Published: 18th November 2019 01:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2019 01:07 PM   |  A+A-

Professors of Jawaharlal Nehru University address a press conference on the students’ protest against hostel fee hike in the university at Gomti Guest House in New Delhi on Sunday | Arun Kumar

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The dean of student welfare at Jawaharlal Nehru University, Umesh Kadam, on Sunday stated that the students of the university have to pay for the services they use.

Kadam along with assistant dean of student welfare Vandan Mishra and university registrar Pramod Kumar said that the semester examinations are nearing so the protesting students should get back to academics.

“We are ready to talk to the elected hostel representatives and work out the modalities,” Kadam said.
In addition to this, Kadam condemned the ‘anti-social elements’ for vandalising statue of Swami Vivekananda saying the action against students will be taken within two weeks as per the procedure set up by the university.  

ALSO READ | Marching JNU students defy Section 144, stopped en route to Parliament

“Students should not have gone as far as to deface the statue of Swami Vivekananda. The university will follow its procedure in this matter and within in two weeks we will find out the responsible people. We are open for discussion but not with the non-notified student’s union, why should we?” said Kadam. Last week, after the protests by students spilled over, the JNU administration partially rolled back the increase in hostel fees. However, students continued their protest, calling the rollback “eyewash”.

Vandana Mishra, associate dean of the university, alleged that she was confined to her classroom for nearly 30 hours.

“The students wanted me to reject the hostel manual which I didn’t want to because it’s needed. They wanted me resign. I refused and they confined me.” she said.  

JNUSU has said it will march to the Parliament on Monday to protest against the hostel fee hike and appeal MPs to take up their cause.

FIR registered against ‘vandalism’

Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with the “vandalism” of administration block of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) last week, officials said on Sunday.  A complaint was submitted by JNU’s chief security officer, following which an FIR was registered against unidentified persons on Saturday, police said.  The administration had submitted photographic and videographic evidence in the matter. The left-backed All India Students’ Association condemned the registration of the FIR.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU teachers JNU protest JNU students JNU Jawaharlal Nehru University Umesh Kadam
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp