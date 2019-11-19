Home Cities Delhi

North Delhi Municipal Corporation seeks to hike property tax

According to the Commissioner, the property tax is proposed to be hiked due to several factors, the main one being a severe financial crunch the North civic body is facing.

Published: 19th November 2019

real estate, apartments, buildings

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  To meet the expenses of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation, Commissioner Varsha Joshi has proposed a 2 per cent hike in property tax for residential buildings and a 5 per cent increase in the tax on guest houses and paying guest accommodation.

On Monday, Joshi presented the budget for 2020-21, proposing a 14 per cent residential tax for properties in category A and B areas, up from 12 per cent.

The tax in categories C, D and E areas is proposed to rise from 11 per cent to 13 per cent, and in category F,G and H areas it is proposed to go up from 7 per cent to 9 per cent.

For properties such as guest houses and paying guest accommodation, and non-residential properties, including industrial properties and doctors’ clinics smaller than 150 square metres, the Commissioner proposed a tax of 20 per cent, up from the existing 15 per cent.

According to the Commissioner, the property tax is proposed to be hiked due to several factors, the main one being a severe financial crunch the North civic body is facing. “The property tax rates have not been increased since 2011-12 in residential properties, while for the commercial properties, rates have remained the same since 2017-18. Also, the recommendations of MVC II and III could not be implemented due to non-acceptance of the corporation,” Joshi said.

The commissioner said that only 25 per cent residents under the North MCD were taxpayers and the body was trying to reach out to the public and encourage them to pay taxes. “We have kept the rise very minimal,” Joshi said.

