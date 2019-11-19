Over 20,000 volunteers have joined AAP through 'AK' mobile app, says party leader Pankaj Gupta

By PTI

NEW DELHI: More than 20,000 volunteers have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) through the 'AK' mobile application which was launched by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal last month, senior party leader Pankaj Gupta said on Tuesday.

Gupta said the app has been downloaded about 50,000 times and is helping the party in reaching out directly to the people.

"Earlier, just the BJP's point of view was coming into media but through the app, we are able to directly reach out to people and tell our side of the story," he told PTI.

"Even if these volunteers devote one to two hours every day to the party, it would be more than enough," he added.

Ahead of assembly elections next year, Kejriwal last month launched his own mobile app to stay in touch with volunteers, people, and tackle fake news spread against the AAP.

Commenting on the alleged false propaganda and misinformation that is spread against the party and the Delhi government, Kejriwal had said that through the app, the AAP will reach out to the public directly against "fake news".

Kejriwal appealed to the people of India, and also people of Indian origin across the world to download the 'AK' app and connect directly with him and the AAP.

Assembly elections are scheduled to be held in Delhi in February next year.