Home Cities Delhi

Sulabh’s celebrations and triumphs on World Toilet Day

In fact, PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) campaign constructed its toilets on the various latrine models developed by this NGO suited for rural India.

Published: 19th November 2019 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th November 2019 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Students holding placards about sanitation on last year’s World Toilet Day at Sulabh International

Students holding placards about sanitation on last year’s World Toilet Day at Sulabh International

By Ornella D’Souza
Express News Service

Sulabh International, an NGO headquartered in Palam – Dagri Marg, is known for having pioneered the twin-pit pour-flush toilet and the eccentric eponymous museum of toilets (TIME voted it as the world’s third weirdest museum in 2014).

In fact, PM Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (SBA) campaign constructed its toilets on the various latrine models developed by this NGO suited for rural India.

You can view specimens of these models at the Sulabh campus, all of which were invented by Founder Dr Bindeshwar Pathak, a sociologist also recognised for his attempts to uplift the widows of Varanasi. 

But none of Sulabh’s toilet designs is patented. “A patent would raise the cost and defeat the purpose of accessibility to all. We give out the technical design and measurements to whoever comes to us,” says Manoj Kumar, curator, Sulabh Museum, who expertly explains the chronology of the waste, that gets collected in the pits, and over the course of three years, disintegrates into three channels – the CO2 and methane gases to one chamber, the water going back to earth and the waste turning into a dry, decomposed rock, a tiny piece of which he holds in his hand while explaining.

Manoj Kumar

“It has no smell, no pathogens, is safe for manual handling and has become a very good organic fertiliser.” A thriving example of redirecting natural resources back to Mother Earth is the biogas plant on campus. The gas emitted from the waste fuels the staff kitchen and mantle lamps in the garden, the water produced at the treatment pump is used to water the garden, and the decomposed slurry becomes manure. 

The above achievements aside, not many are aware that Sulabh was also responsible in nudging the United Nations to declare November 19 as World Toilet Day (WTD), which it did in 2013.

“It was Mrs (Indira) Gandhi’s birthday (on this day), and she was very concerned with the conditions of scavengers in India, cleanliness and toilet facilities for all,” says Ajay Verma, Senior Advisor, Sulabh International.

“It is now UN’s Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6) that by 2030, every home should own a toilet and nobody should be left behind.”

So, every November 19 at Sulabh International is celebrated like a festival. The Sulabh Sanitation Club formed by the children of Sulabh Public School organises a range of activities.

“Last year, we invited children from schools across India who had expressed their views on what toilets should look like. Year before, we had a  500kg cake shaped as an Indian toilet,” recalls Samikshya Roy, club coordinator.

This year, given the emergency AQI levels, the celebrations have only been contained to the campus.

This time, students will form a human chain, apart from participating in interschool competitions on slogan writing, quiz, and poster making. Roy says, “We want to sensitise people that only constructing toilets is not enough, we should also learn how to use it properly.”

Trivia corner

In 2014, Sulabh International was in the news for having stopped a wife from divorcing her husband in Patna the same year. She had to daily defecate in the open field because of her husband’s empty promises of constructing a toilet at home. Sulabh built her a toilet and paid her  Rs 1,00,000 for speaking up. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sulabh International World toilet day
India Matters
Google picks IAF's mobile video game to compete for 'Best Game-2019'
JNU students try to get past a police barricade during a protest march towards Parliament demanding a total rollback of the hostel fee hike in New Delhi on Monday | Arun Kumar
Over half of JNU students can afford fee hike, show data
A still from Vijay-starrer 'Bigil'.
Vijay-starrer 'Bigil' is highest-grossing Tamil film in TN
Prakash Javadekar. (Photo | PTI)
Festive demand led to growth in passenger vehicle sales: Centre

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Congress president Sonia Gandhi pays respects at the memorial of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her 35th death anniversary in New Delhi on 31 October 2019. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Indira Gandhi's birth anniversary celebrated with folk dance as Congress leaders pay tribute
JNU students protesting against hike in hostel fee. (Photo | EPS)
'Humko choone ki zaruzat nahi hai', screams girl during JNU protests
Gallery
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
A picture showcasing water levels in Venice on November 17. Venetians are bracing for the prospect of another exceptional tide in a season that is setting new records. Officials are forecasting a 1.6 meter (5 feet, 2 inches) surge Sunday. That comes after
IN PICS: How Venetians are braving deadliest floods to hit the city in over 50 years
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp