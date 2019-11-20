Home Cities Delhi

AAP MP gives Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over 'deteriorating' law, order situation in Delhi

As several incidents of chain and mobile snatching were reported in the city, DCW had urged the Centre to implement stringent law to make acts of chain and mobile snatching a non-bailable offence.

Published: 20th November 2019 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a press conference at party HQ in New Delhi on Friday.

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Sanjay Singh on Wednesday gave a Zero Hour notice in Rajya Sabha over "deteriorating law and order situation" in Delhi.

The Zero Hour refers to the time immediately following the Question Hour in both the Houses of Parliament. During this hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days advance notice.

As several incidents of chain and mobile snatching were reported in the city, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) had urged the Centre to implement stringent law to make acts of chain and mobile snatching a non-bailable offence.

In Septemeber, the commission had said that Delhi police must answer why crimes rate is increasing rapidly and what actions are being taken by the administration.

The Winter Session of the Parliament commenced on Monday and it will continue till December 13.

This Winter Session marks the 250th session of the Rajya Sabha.

