AIIMS quota for disabled too little, says PIL

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday sought the response of the Centre and the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on a petition claiming that the institution was not providing adequate reservation to persons with disabilities (PWD) in its postgraduate seats.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar issued notices to the ministries of social justice and health as well as AIIMS, seeking their stand on the plea, filed by NGO Prhari Sahyog Association.

The NGO said that AIIMS had failed to adopt the principle of inclusive education as it had provided only one postgraduate seat from the 435 advertised in 2018-19 to persons with disabilities, when it was legally bound to reserve five per cent of the seats. This violated the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, it argued.