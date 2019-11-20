BJP has Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in a ‘corner’ over water

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the battle over clean water, state BJP has new ammunition to target Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the form of comments which the AAP national convenor had made in 2016-17.

In the comments released by the saffron party, which it claims to be from February 2016, the Delhi CM is seen claiming to ensure supply of clean water by 2017. In the other, he promises it would be achieved by 2024.

The Delhi unit of the BJP has put both the videos side by side with the comment saying “Stop fooling Delhi, Mr Kejriwal” and a hashtag that says Delhi’s water is ‘poisonous’.

The BJP’s move comes in the wake of the reported ‘poor’ quality of Delhi’s drinking water which featured in Parliament with two BJP MPs attacking the Delhi government over it.

Ram Vilas Paswan, Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, on Monday informed the Lok Sabha that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had asked that the quality of potable water be tested throughout the country as part of the government’s target to bring drinking water to every home by 2024.

