BJP youth wing hits the road with ‘missing’ posters of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Incidentally, the ‘missing’ posters have come up on the heels of similar banners found in the national capital on Sunday enquiring about East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir's absence from a pollution meet.

Published: 20th November 2019 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

BJP workers protest the supply of 'poor' water by the Delhi Jal Board which is headed by CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New Delhi on Tuesday

BJP workersy CM Arvind Kejriwal, in New protest the supply of ‘poor’ water by the Delhi Jal Board which is headed b Delhi on Tuesday (Photo | Arun Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: State BJP’s Yuva Morcha activists staged protests across the city over the water quality issue to step up pressure on the AAP government on Tuesday.

Carrying “missing” posters of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board (DJB), Morcha activists attempted to question his lack of initiative on the issue.  Have you seen the DJB chairman, Arvind Kejriwal?” read the Yuva Morcha posters, especially in East Delhi, which Gambhir represents. 

Incidentally, the ‘missing’ posters have come up on the heels of similar banners found pinned to trees in the national capital on Sunday asking questions of East Delhi MP and cricketer Gautam Gambhir, who had skipped a pollution meeting convened by a parliamentary standing committee. 

Former Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay took part in the protest near the Moolchand flyover while other senior BJP leaders, including its national vice-president Shyam Jaju and Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, also participated.

The BJP has been trying to corner the Delhi government over a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) study that found water samples from Delhi failing on 10 of the 11 quality parameters. Kejriwal said that according to the DJB tests carried out in the last nine months, 98.5 per cent water samples were found to be safe. 

