Home Cities Delhi

‘Inaction by Delhi government contributed to pollution’: Report

The report gives the results of an analysis of pollution in the national capital by Public Policy Research Centre, a think tank. 

Published: 20th November 2019 09:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 09:47 AM   |  A+A-

NASA image showing stubble burning near Delhi.

NASA image showing stubble burning near Delhi. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Failure to take steps that were supposed to have been taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the last four and half years has contributed to the problem of air pollution in Delhi, a report has said.

The report gives the results of an analysis of pollution in the national capital by Public Policy Research Centre, a think tank. 

“In the last four years no vacuum vehicles were pressed into service despite the commitment by the government. In our study it shows dust is major component in air pollution. Only one electric bus has been added to the already depleted fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation. All these failures show that Kejriwal government has not done much when it comes to reducing air pollution” said Nikhil Kumar a member of the think tank. 

According to the study, the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways have brought down vehicular pollution in Delhi by seven per cent. The projects were implemented by the Centre to reduce air pollution in the city.

“The claim of 25 per cent reduction in pollution stands unravelled with the fact that average PM 2.5 levels in November increased as compared to last year. The Delhi government had promised reforms in its 2015 manifesto to curb air pollution but has little to show on the ground,” said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP MP and director of Public Policy Research Centre.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Delhi air pollution
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp