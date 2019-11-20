‘Inaction by Delhi government contributed to pollution’: Report

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Failure to take steps that were supposed to have been taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government in the last four and half years has contributed to the problem of air pollution in Delhi, a report has said.

The report gives the results of an analysis of pollution in the national capital by Public Policy Research Centre, a think tank.

“In the last four years no vacuum vehicles were pressed into service despite the commitment by the government. In our study it shows dust is major component in air pollution. Only one electric bus has been added to the already depleted fleet of the Delhi Transport Corporation. All these failures show that Kejriwal government has not done much when it comes to reducing air pollution” said Nikhil Kumar a member of the think tank.

According to the study, the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways have brought down vehicular pollution in Delhi by seven per cent. The projects were implemented by the Centre to reduce air pollution in the city.

“The claim of 25 per cent reduction in pollution stands unravelled with the fact that average PM 2.5 levels in November increased as compared to last year. The Delhi government had promised reforms in its 2015 manifesto to curb air pollution but has little to show on the ground,” said Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, BJP MP and director of Public Policy Research Centre.