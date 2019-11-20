JNU protest: Scuffle with media disrupts press meeting

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A scuffle broke out between some media personnel and JNU students on Tuesday, disrupting the presser.

While JNUSU General Secretary Satish Chandra Yadav was addressing the press, some media persons asked the union to let the injured students talk.

The students retaliated by raising slogans against media and JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh mellowed them down by announcing that the general secretary would talk before the victims.

Later, some media persons interrupted the presser by asking questions on why JNU students sought azaadi and why they held violent protests.

The vexed students raised slogans against the media and asked reporters to go away. After an altercation and an exchange of heated arguments, some JNU students got up and surrounded the journalists who put up the questions. The press meet was resumed about 20 minutes later with slogans of azaadi.