Home Cities Delhi

JNU visually impaired students' forum calls for demonstration against lathi charge by police

The demonstration is scheduled in the front of the Police Headquarter on Jaisingh Road near the Parliament.

Published: 20th November 2019 11:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 11:42 AM   |  A+A-

Jawaharlal Nehru University students are baton charged by police during a protest march towards Parliament. | (File| PTI)

Jawaharlal Nehru University students are baton charged by police during a protest march towards Parliament. | (File| PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) visually impaired students' forum has called for a demonstration on Wednesday in front of Delhi Police Headquarters against alleged lathi charge by police on the students of the University and to demand justice for persons with disabilities.

The demonstration is scheduled in the front of the Police Headquarter on Jaisingh Road near the Parliament.

"The JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum calls for a demonstration against the brutal lathi charge of Delhi Police and demand for justice for persons with disabilities," Shaikh Mohammad Kaish, JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum, said in a statement.

ALSO READ | Police file FIRs against JNU students; JNUSU says no action should be taken against protesters

On November 18, Delhi Police had denied allegations of lathi-charge levelled by some students during the protest organised to demand complete fee rollback.

However, the Forum said that the lathi charge by police was a clear cut violation of the United Nation's Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act.

The forum demanded delegation-level talks with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and full protection of persons with disabilities anywhere in the national capital with an immediate effect. (ANI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
JNU Fees Hike JNU Protest Delhi Police
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp