JNU visually impaired students' forum calls for demonstration against lathi charge by police

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) visually impaired students' forum has called for a demonstration on Wednesday in front of Delhi Police Headquarters against alleged lathi charge by police on the students of the University and to demand justice for persons with disabilities.

The demonstration is scheduled in the front of the Police Headquarter on Jaisingh Road near the Parliament.

"The JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum calls for a demonstration against the brutal lathi charge of Delhi Police and demand for justice for persons with disabilities," Shaikh Mohammad Kaish, JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum, said in a statement.

On November 18, Delhi Police had denied allegations of lathi-charge levelled by some students during the protest organised to demand complete fee rollback.

However, the Forum said that the lathi charge by police was a clear cut violation of the United Nation's Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act.

The forum demanded delegation-level talks with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and full protection of persons with disabilities anywhere in the national capital with an immediate effect. (ANI)