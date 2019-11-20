Home Cities Delhi

Maharashtra teachers in Delhi to seek ideas on improving schools

The teachers from Maharashtra are impressed by smart classes and the upgrade of infrastructure in Delhi government schools. 

Published: 20th November 2019 09:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th November 2019 09:42 AM   |  A+A-

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a meeting with a group of schoolteachers from Maharashtra, at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia during a meeting with a group of schoolteachers from Maharashtra, at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Impressed by the Delhi government’s initiatives in the field of education, officials in Wardha district of Maharashtra have sent a group of schoolteachers to Delhi to learn and adopt ideas from Delhi’s innovative education system.

The group of teachers from Sindi (Railway) in Wardha district arrived in the city on Monday on a four-day visit and were welcomed by Education Minister Manish Sisodia. They will be visiting schools and holding discussions with officials and teachers.

In their meeting with Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister, at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, the teachers praised the efforts of the Delhi government for achieving progress by implementing innovative programmes for the holistic development of students in Delhi government schools. 
The teachers from Maharashtra are impressed by smart classes and the upgrade of infrastructure in Delhi government schools. 

Sisodia said, “When we came into power in the year 2015, we did not have adequate infrastructure in our schools. But we have come a long way from there. Today we have not only installed adequate infrastructure in our schools, but we have also succeeded in instilling a feeling of confidence in the people through our continued efforts in the education sector in the last five years. I hope we were able to guide you through this mission to impart quality education to students.”

A team of mentor teachers from Delhi showed the schoolteachers from Wardha around Delhi government schools, briefing them about the happiness curriculum, Mission Buniyad and the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, and their positive impact on the overall growth of students.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maharashtra teachers Delhi
India Matters
First of its kind Robot CYBIRA cyber security interactive robotic agent to receive complaints launched as a pilot project at Maharanipeta police station limits in Visakhapatnam. (Photo | Express)
In a first, robocop to receive complaints from public in Vizag
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Assam govt makes sanitary napkins mandatory in factories, industries
25% jump in MGNREGA employment as rural folks line up for jobs
The medical team with Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in Chennai on Tuesday
Chennai girl donates part of liver to save father

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former Uttar Pradesh CM and SP chief Akhilesh Yadav (File Photo | PTI)
'Had BJP worked properly, farmer suicides wouldn't have gone up in Maha': SP leader Akhilesh Yadav
JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Monday's police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. (Photo | PTI)
'PM must step down for how he treated us' cries visually-challenged JNU student
Gallery
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
As Tollywood film 'George Reddy', based on the life of Osmania University research scholar George Reddy, is all set to hit the screens, let us revisit the life of the forgotten leader.
The cult of George Reddy: Meet the forgotten leader
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp