Maharashtra teachers in Delhi to seek ideas on improving schools

NEW DELHI: Impressed by the Delhi government’s initiatives in the field of education, officials in Wardha district of Maharashtra have sent a group of schoolteachers to Delhi to learn and adopt ideas from Delhi’s innovative education system.

The group of teachers from Sindi (Railway) in Wardha district arrived in the city on Monday on a four-day visit and were welcomed by Education Minister Manish Sisodia. They will be visiting schools and holding discussions with officials and teachers.

In their meeting with Sisodia, who is also the deputy chief minister, at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday, the teachers praised the efforts of the Delhi government for achieving progress by implementing innovative programmes for the holistic development of students in Delhi government schools.

The teachers from Maharashtra are impressed by smart classes and the upgrade of infrastructure in Delhi government schools.

Sisodia said, “When we came into power in the year 2015, we did not have adequate infrastructure in our schools. But we have come a long way from there. Today we have not only installed adequate infrastructure in our schools, but we have also succeeded in instilling a feeling of confidence in the people through our continued efforts in the education sector in the last five years. I hope we were able to guide you through this mission to impart quality education to students.”

A team of mentor teachers from Delhi showed the schoolteachers from Wardha around Delhi government schools, briefing them about the happiness curriculum, Mission Buniyad and the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, and their positive impact on the overall growth of students.