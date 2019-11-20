Home Cities Delhi

Meeting between JNUSU office-bearers, high-power committee underway: Sources

The meeting commenced around 10.30 am and the students' union office-bearers are attending it along with the student councillors from different schools.

JNU students and their leaders who got injuries in Mondays police lathicharge shout slogans during a press conference at the university campus in New Delhi Tuesday Nov 19 2019. | (Photo | Arun Kumar/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union office-bearers and the HRD Ministry constituted high-power committee held a meeting on Wednesday to discuss ways to restore normalcy on the campus in the wake of the protest over fee hike, sources said.

JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh put forth the demand for a complete rollback of the hostel fee hike and also said till the time the high-power committee submits its report, the fee hike must be put in abeyance, the sources said.

The JNU students have been protesting for over three weeks against a draft hostel manual, which has provisions for the hostel fee hike, dress code and curfew timings.

The varsity's Executive Council (EC) had later announced a partial rollback in the fee but the students had dubbed it as an "eyewash".

The EC had also removed provisions for curfew timings and dress code.

The committee will be meeting hostel presidents of the varsity in the latter half of the day.

The HRD Ministry had on Monday constituted the three-member committee to recommend ways to restore normal functioning of the JNU.

The panel includes former UGC chairman V S Chauhan, AICTE chairman Anil Sahasrabudhe and UGC secretary Rajnish Jain.

