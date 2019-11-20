Home Cities Delhi

Norms for vehicle scrapping centres ready, NGT told

Approximately 9 million vehicles  will be due for scrapping by next year, the tribunal said.

NGT

The National Green Tribunal (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways told the National Green Tribunal on Tuesday that draft guidelines for setting up and operating vehicle scrapping centres has been prepared and uploaded on its website for public comments.

The Ministry told a bench headed by NGT Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel that it has also circulated a policy paper on creation of an ecosystem for scrapping of old vehicles for transition to environment-friendly new vehicles. 

The tribunal was informed by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee that a special task force, constituted by the NGT, is keeping an active and regular watch in Mayapuri area to take action against those who are dismantling vehicles on roads and confiscate tools and vehicles on a weekly basis. As per the draft authorised vehicle scrapping facility (AVSF) guidelines, individuals, firms, societies or trusts will be allowed to set up scrappage facilities subject to meeting the eligibility criteria and receiving authorisation from the licensing authority.

“DPCC has constituted 16 teams to carry out night patrolling of industrial areas of Delhi to identify dumping and burning of any type of waste apart from identifying the industries emitting black smoke emissions ,” DPCC said.

The tribunal was informed that DPCC has already sanctioned `61.5 lakhs to the Delhi State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (DSIIDC) Ltd. for installation of CCTV cameras in vulnerable points outside the Mayapuri Induatrial Area.

