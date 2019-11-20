Home Cities Delhi

Virat Kohli accuses MS Dhoni of stealing doubles from fielders at boundary

In the image, Dhoni's face cannot be seen, but the caption given by Kohli makes it clear that he is talking about the former skipper.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli and wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni

Indian skipper Virat Kohli (l) and wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Indian squad announcement for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against West Indies, skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday shared a cryptic tweet related to wicket-keeper batsman MS Dhoni and accused him of stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary.

Kohli shared the shared on Twitter and captioned the post as: "Partners in crime. Crime: stealing doubles from fielders at the boundary, Guess who".

The 38-year-old Dhoni is currently enjoying some time away from the game and he last played competitive cricket during the World Cup.

