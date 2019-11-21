Home Cities Delhi

10 per cent rise in female commuters in Delhi's public buses since free-ride scheme

The percentage of women travellers was calculated by counting single-journey passes (pink tickets) of denomination Rs 10 issued to them, the data said.
 

Published: 21st November 2019 12:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 12:50 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi bus

Representational image.

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The number of female commuters in public buses in the national capital has jumped by nearly 10 per cent since the implementation of the Delhi government's free-ride scheme for women, official data released on Wednesday showed.

Female commuters earlier used to form 33 per cent of the daily ridership in public buses, it said, adding that in 22 days since the implementation of the scheme, the ridership of women passengers has jumped to around 44 per cent.

The percentage of women travellers was calculated by counting single-journey passes (pink tickets) of denomination Rs 10 issued to them, the data said.

ALSO READ: Delhi government's free bus ride for women brings smiles

The Kejriwal government's scheme to provide free rides to women on Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) and cluster buses was launched on October 29.

The percentage of women in public buses ranged between 32 per cent on the first day of the scheme and 42 per cent in the last count on November 19, according to the data.

The Delhi government launched the scheme, saying it would not only ensure safety of women and girls, but also strengthen their overall empowerment through opening of job and education-related opportunities by facilitating their intra-city commute.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi Free Buses AAP Arvind Kejriwal
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp