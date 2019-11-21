Home Cities Delhi

AAP didn't take steps to tackle air pollution in last 5 years: Vijay Goel

The air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad again plunged to 'very poor' category on Thursday.

Published: 21st November 2019 04:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 04:43 PM   |  A+A-

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel (File photo|PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: BJP leader Vijay Goel on Thursday accused the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi of not taking enough measures to address air pollution in the national capital over the last five years.

"Kejriwal did not take steps to tackle air pollution and bad water quality. He did not show his concern to around two crore people of Delhi. Earlier, water was not coming in Delhi but now water is coming, but it's contaminated. They are doing politics on this matter. Even the Supreme Court said that the odd-even scheme is not enough to tackle air pollution," he told ANI.

"90 per cent pollution happens from local sources such as road construction, smoke coming out from vehicles, dust and industrial pollution. Stubble burning was an excuse. It was being done for the last 30 days. So, the Kejriwal government has not done anything in the last five years," Goel said.

The air quality in Delhi and its adjoining areas such as Gurugram, Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad again plunged to 'very poor' category on Thursday and is expected to fall into 'severe' category by tomorrow, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR).

Today, the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital docked at 312.

Earlier today, Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar said that a comprehensive plan for Delhi NCR has been developed identifying the timelines for abating and controlling air pollution in the region.

"In order to abate and control air pollution in Delhi NCR, we have undertaken several initiatives. A high-level task force was constituted under the chairmanship of the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister. Regular review meetings have been held," Javadekar said in the Rajya Sabha.

"The Centre has notified a graded response action plan for Delhi NCR for different levels of pollution," he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vijay Goel Delhi air pollution Delhi air quality Pollution
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L)The crack on the floor of the classroom at Govt Sarvajana Higher Secondary School in Wayanad, (R) Class 5 student Shehla Sherin who died of snake bite.
Snakebite and lack of timely medical care takes life of schoolgirl in Kerala's Wayanad
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp