Home Cities Delhi

Delhi Jal Board, MCD tests on chlorine level in water turn up satisfactory

SDMC in its annual budget had stated that the civic body had distributed chlorine-mixed water and packets of Oral Rehydration Salts.

Published: 21st November 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st November 2019 09:46 AM   |  A+A-

Tap water

For representational purposes

By Somrita Ghosh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday stated that the civic body and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) do collect water samples and test the quality of water but only to check the level of chlorine present. 

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its annual budget had stated that the civic body had distributed chlorine-mixed water and packets of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) in those colonies where there is no water-supply under the Delhi Jal Board to keep a check on cholera or other diseases.

“Water samples are collected to test the level of residual chlorine present in the water and the samples found negative are then informed to the Delhi Jal Board,” as stated in SDMC budget.

“The tests are conducted separately; both the DJB and MCD have got their separate labs where tests are done. But MCD doesn’t do the quality of water testing,” added the official. 

On Monday, CM Kejriwal had stated that the Delhi Jal Board collects 500 samples every day to test the quality of water. “Between January 1 and September 24, the Delhi Jal Board collected 1,55,302 samples. A Among them, only 2,222 samples, that is, just 1.43% failed, while 1,53,080 samples or 98.57%, passed,” he had said.

‘CM is maligning BIS’ image’

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday said that CM Kejriwal’s allegation against the BIS report were “disgusting and baseless.” “Do such reputed agencies look at political affiliations while collecting samples of water from respective homes for testing?” Vardhan said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Delhi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Delhi water quality SDMC Delhi Jal Board
India Matters
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy (File Photo | PTI)
No proposal for one nation, one language, govt tells Parliament
Khushi Angolkar and Remnika Yadav (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Two Karnataka students develop fertiliser from human hair
Representational Image
Moms from foreign countries to study family values in India
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Currency shower from 6th floor of Kolkata office as DRI conducts raid

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Did you know, Bangalore hosts a 'Groundnut Fair'?
Concert in the dark: Anil Srinivasan's treat for music lovers in Coimbatore
Gallery
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
A day after a violent standoff with the Delhi Police, the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union accused the Delhi Police of brutality and accused the government of destroying the atmosphere of education at a press conference on campus. (Photo| EPS, Arun Kumar)
JNU students demand complete rollback of hostel fee hike, meet high-power committee
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp