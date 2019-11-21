Delhi Jal Board, MCD tests on chlorine level in water turn up satisfactory

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) on Wednesday stated that the civic body and Delhi Jal Board (DJB) do collect water samples and test the quality of water but only to check the level of chlorine present.

South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) in its annual budget had stated that the civic body had distributed chlorine-mixed water and packets of Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS) in those colonies where there is no water-supply under the Delhi Jal Board to keep a check on cholera or other diseases.

“Water samples are collected to test the level of residual chlorine present in the water and the samples found negative are then informed to the Delhi Jal Board,” as stated in SDMC budget.

“The tests are conducted separately; both the DJB and MCD have got their separate labs where tests are done. But MCD doesn’t do the quality of water testing,” added the official.

On Monday, CM Kejriwal had stated that the Delhi Jal Board collects 500 samples every day to test the quality of water. “Between January 1 and September 24, the Delhi Jal Board collected 1,55,302 samples. A Among them, only 2,222 samples, that is, just 1.43% failed, while 1,53,080 samples or 98.57%, passed,” he had said.

‘CM is maligning BIS’ image’

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Wednesday said that CM Kejriwal’s allegation against the BIS report were “disgusting and baseless.” “Do such reputed agencies look at political affiliations while collecting samples of water from respective homes for testing?” Vardhan said.