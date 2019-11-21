GK-1 denizens all geared up for hosting Rahigiri

Somrita Ghosh By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: From planning early morning Zumba practices to preparing for Rangoli designs, the residents of GK-1 are leaving no stone unturned to make their first-ever Rahigiri a successful and memorable one.

To be held on November 24 at Hansraj Gupta Marg near M Block Market, the Rahigiri is being organised by the Resident Welfare Associations in collaboration of the Delhi government. A half kilometre stretch ending at Archana Complex will be the venue of the programme which starts around 7.30 a.m. and ends at

11 a.m.

Local MLA Saurabh Bharadwaj, who has come out in support of the initiative, has been tweeting regularly to encourage more public participation.

“We had the thought of coming up with Rahigiri for the past six-eight months. We are excited that finally, it is happening. As RWAs are always fund crunched, we couldn’t host such an event earlier. But this time, we received good funding to organise the event. The whole event was planned in last 15 days,” Rajiv Kakria, one of the RWA presidents in GK-1, told this newspaper. Zumba, cross-fit, dance fitness, cycling, yoga, live band performances, bhangra will be hosted for adding colour to the event.

There are sports activities as well like frisbee, badminton, table tennis among others. “A special attraction is going to be a drill performance by the Delhi Police during the event,” added Rajiv. “Everyone is welcomed and for that, we have opened up entries. A WhatsApp number was shared by our MLA and there is no end to phone calls. We have already received a huge number of entries and selection is on.”

The RWA member asserted that the main purpose was to engage greater interaction among residents and to encourage a more fit and healthy lifestyle culture.

“Children, who are nowadays more into mobile phones, will get a chance to participate in different activities. Also, another motive is to highlight the need for having foot-paths and removal of encroachment,” Rajiv stated.