IGNCA marks its foundation day

As many as 20 new books and 6 DVDs on the occasion of 32nd foundation day of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA) were launched on November 19.

Prahlad Singh Patel(L)and Dr Sachchidanand Joshi

By Express News Service

As many as 20 new books and 6 DVDs on the occasion of 32nd foundation day of Indira Gandhi National Center for the Arts (IGNCA) were launched on November 19. IGNCA is celebrating its Foundation day with week-long series of programs which consist of classical music performances, seminars, workshops, film festivals, exhibitions and a book release. 

Speaking as the chief guest Prahlad Singh Patel Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) said, “Till date centre is preserving the dying form of art and culture it has its relevance.”  

He further spoke about cultural heritage and river Narmada. At the occasion, most celebrated Indian piano accord artist Enoch Denials showcased his flawless performance. 

Under the same banner, two important exhibitions has been launched, the first is an exhibition based on Mahatma Gandhi in which showcasing oil paintings of Elizabeth Sass Brunner and her daughter Elizabeth Brunner has been showcased. 

These paintings were made between 1932 to 1961. Another photo exhibition of DRD Wadia and Shambhu shah who photographed many life aspects of Mahatma was also launched. The second exhibition is focused on the Teeji festival, Teji is the important festival of the Mustang region of Nepal and Tibet which is based on the victory of good over evil.

An overnight cultural programme is also planned during the celebration. Vidushi Ranjani & Vidushi Gayatri, Shri. 

Rabindra Bharali and Deb Shankar Roy & Jyoti Shankar Roy among others will be performing at the event. All in all the performances promise a grand affair bringing a range of stalwarts on the stage.

