Minister objects Ram Vilas Paswan to CM nominee in water quality inspection panel

AAP government said it would set up 32 teams to collect water samples from each ward in the city, test them and put the results in public domain.

Union Minister Ram Vilas Paswan

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Taking on the challenge issued by Union minister Ram Vilas Paswan on Delhi’s water quality, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday nominated two senior officials of the Delhi Jal Board to join a water quality inspection team with Central officials.

However, a new controversy broke out later in the evening with Paswan writing a letter to Kejriwal asking him to re-nominate someone else as one of the two persons nominated by him is a politician. 

“As per my knowledge, of the two people nominated by you for the joint inspection team is MLA Dinesh Mohaniya. I would request you that as this matter is closely related to the welfare of the citizens, politics should be kept away. Hence you please nominate someone else from Delhi Jal Board,” said Paswan in his letter to Chief Minister. The second person is Shalabh Kumar, a member of DJB. 

The letter to Kejriwal came after Paswan earlier challenged the Delhi government to collect water samples for inspection and even raised the matter in the Parliament. 

Recently the Department of Consumer Affairs released the data of a study conducted by the Bureau of India Standards (BIS) which showed that Delhi is drinking most unsafe water. All the 11 samples did not comply with the BIS requirements.

With Delhi assembly elections approaching and Delhi Jal Board (DJB), a department headed directly by the chief minister, the Opposition is going all out to make political hay out of the issue.

On Tuesday, the AAP government said it would set up 32 teams to collect water samples from each ward in the city, test them and put the results in public domain.

